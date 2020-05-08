Avanos Medical (AVNS) Q1 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Top

Avanos Medical, Inc. AVNS reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 16 cents in first-quarter 2020, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 17 cents by 5.9%. However, the bottom line improved 6.7% from the prior-year quarter.



Revenues of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company were $180.4 million, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4%. The top line also improved 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.



Q1 Segmental Analysis



Chronic Care



Net revenues at this segment of $115.7 million rose 15.7% year over year.



Pain Management



The segment reported net revenues of $64.7 million. The metric inched up 0.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Margin Analysis



Adjusted gross profit came in at $105.6 million, up 4.5% from the prior-year quarter figure. Adjusted gross margin was 58.5% of net revenues, down 310 bps year over year.



Research and development expenses totaled $9.4 million, down 7.8% year over year. Selling, general and administrative expenses amounted to $91.1 million, down14.4%.



Adjusted operating profit in the first quarter was $14.4 million, up 38.5% from the year-ago quarter.



Financial Update



As of Mar 31, 2020, cash and cash equivalents totaled $187.7 million, down 8.6% from year-end 2019.



Net cash used in operating activities for the three months ended Mar 31, 2020, totaled $5.8 million, compared with $23.1 million in the prior-year quarter.



Guidance



In view of the rapidly evolving healthcare environment and the ongoing uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company has withdrawn its previously issued (provided on Feb 25, 2020) full-year 2020 outlook.



Summing Up



Avanos exited the first quarter on a mixed note. The company continues to gain from core segments — Chronic Care and Pain Management. NeoMed and Summit buyouts contributed 7% to the results. The company saw higher sales volume in Interventional Pain from COOLIEF through mid-March. Further, rise in global demand in Respiratory Health owing to the pandemic positively impacted the performance.



However, the contraction in gross margin remains a worrisome. The company witnessed lower volume in Acute Pain and Digestive Health. Moreover, being a pure-play MedTech company, it faces stiff competition from other industry players.



