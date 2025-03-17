Avanos Medical Appoints David Pacitti As New CEO

(RTTNews) - Medical technology company Avanos Medical, Inc. (AVNS) announced Monday the appointment of David Pacitti as its new chief executive officer, effective April 14, 2025.

Pacitti joins Avanos with a distinguished career in the healthcare sector, most recently serving as president of Siemens Medical Solutions USA, Inc. and Head of the Americas, Siemens Healthineers.

Prior to joining Siemens Healthineers in 2015, Pacitti held several leadership roles at Abbott Vascular, including division vice president of U.S. commercial operations, sales and marketing. From 2009 to 2013, he served as vice president of commercial operations, and from 2006 to 2009, he was vice president of global marketing.

Pacitti joined Abbott Vascular through its acquisition of Guidant Corp, where he held positions of increasing responsibility from 1995 to 2006.

Pacitti serves as chair of the AdvaMed Medical Imaging Technology Division's board of directors and on the boards for Orchestra BioMed and the Siemens Foundation.

