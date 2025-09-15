Avanos Medical Acquires Nexus Medical To Expand Specialty Nutrition Systems Business

(RTTNews) - Avanos Medical, Inc. (AVNS), a medical technology company, on Monday announced that it has acquired Nexus Medical, LLC, a privately held medical device company based in Lenexa, Kansas.

The acquisition was financed with available cash and is expected to be immediately accretive to revenue growth and earnings per share.

The company said that the deal strengthens its Specialty Nutrition Systems business and supports its strategy of delivering safer, reliable therapy solutions for neonatal and pediatric patients.

Nexus is the developer of the proprietary TKO anti-reflux needleless connector technology, designed for safer and more consistent nutrition and medication delivery in high-acuity settings such as NICUs and PICUs.

In the pre-market trading, Avanos Medical is 0.25% higher at $12.25 on the New York Stock Exchange.

