Avanos (AVNS) Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates in Q4

Avanos Medical, Inc. AVNS reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 34 cents in fourth-quarter 2019, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 32 cents. The bottom line rose by a penny year over year.

For 2019, EPS was $1.07, up 30.5% from the 2018 figure.

Revenues of this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company were $189.8 million which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.7%. Also, the figure improved 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Full-year revenues totaled $697.6 million, up 6.9%.

Q4 Segmental Analysis

Chronic Care

Net revenues at this segment of $113.4 million rose 15.5% year over year.

Pain Management

The segment reported net revenues of $76.4 million. The metric improved 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Margin Analysis

Gross profit came in at $109.7 million, up 9.3% from the prior-year quarter figure. Adjusted gross margin was 60% of net revenues, down 40 bps year over year.

Research and development expenses totaled $8.4 million, down 20.8% year over year. Selling, general and administrative expenses amounted to $103.6 million, up 17.9%.

Adjusted operating profit in the fourth quarter was $26 million, up 30% driven by higher sales volumes. The company reported operating loss of $3.2 million in the quarter under review compared with the year-ago quarter’s operating loss of $8.3 million.

Financial Update

As of Dec 31, 2019, cash and cash equivalents totaled $205.3 million.

Net cash from operating activities for the three months ended Dec 31, 2019, amounted to ($2.9) million, narrower than ($7.4 million) in the prior-year quarter.

Guidance

Avanos expects 2020 revenue growth between 5% and 7% compared to 2019. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $737.6 million.

Adjusted EPS is expected between a penny and $1.20. The Zacks Consensus Estimate stands at $1.18.

The company expects lower foreign currency impact in 2020 in comparison to 2019.

Summing Up

Avanos exited the fourth quarter on a strong note. The company continues to gain from core segments — Chronic Care and Pain Management. The recent FDA approval for the new 80-Watt COOLIEF Radiofrequency System buoys optimism. Also, the company completed the Endoclear LLC buyout and also entered into an operating partnership with DHL Supply Chain to enhance Avanos’ network achieve greater productivity and maximize warehouse storage utilization.

However, the contraction in gross margin is worrisome. Moreover, being a pure-play MedTech company, it faces stiff competition from other industry players.

