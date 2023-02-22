AVANGRID's (AGR) Q4 Earnings In Line, Revenues Beat Estimates

AVANGRID, Inc. AGR reported fourth-quarter 2022 earnings of 39 cents per share, which were on par with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line declined 11.4% from the year-ago figure of 44 cents per share.



GAAP earnings for the fourth-quarter were 38 cents per share, down 9.5% from the prior-year quarter’s 42 cents.



AGR reported full-year 2022 earnings of $2.33 per share, up 6.9% from the previous year’s $2.18.

Total Revenues

Total operating revenues for the fourth-quarter were $2,158 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,866 million by 15.6%. Revenues also increased 11.64% from $1,933 million reported in the comparable period of 2021.



Revenues for 2022 totaled $7,923 million, up 13.6% from the previous year’s $6,974 million.

Highlights of the Release

Total operating expenses for the fourth quarter were $1,941 million, up 13.3% from the year-ago quarter’s $1,713 million. This increase was due to higher purchase power costs and an increase in operating expenses.



Operating income was $217 million, down 1.4% from $220 million in the year-ago reported quarter.



Adjusted net income was $152 million, down 11.1% from $171 million in the year-ago reported quarter.

Segmental Details

Networks reported adjusted net income of $157 million in the fourth quarter, down 19.1% from $194 million in the year-ago quarter.



Renewables reported net income of $81 million, up 775% from a $12 million loss in the year-ago quarter.



Corporate and Others reported net loss of $86 million, wider than $11 million in the year-ago quarter.

Guidance

AVANGRID affirmed the 2023 adjusted net income and EPS guidance at $850-$915 million and $2.20-$2.35, respectively, taking into consideration 386.7 million average shares outstanding. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings of $2.25 per share is a tad lower than the mid-point of the company’s guided range.

Zacks Rank

