AVANGRID's (AGR) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates, Sales Rise Y/Y

AVANGRID, Inc. AGR reported third-quarter 2023 earnings of 27 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 42 cents by 35.7%. The bottom line also declined 12.9% from the year-ago quarter’s 31 cents.



GAAP earnings were 15 cents per share, down 44.4% from 27 cents in the prior-year period.

Total Revenues

Total operating revenues amounted to $1,974 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,979 million by 0.3%. The top line increased 7.4% from $1,838 million reported in the comparable period of 2022.

Highlights of the Release

Operating expenses totaled $1,885 million, up 9.2% from the year-ago quarter’s recorded number of $1,726 million. This was due to a 21.9% increase in operation and maintenance expenses and an 8.6% rise in depreciation and amortization expenses.



Operating income was $89 million, down 20.5% from $112 million reported in the prior-year period.



Adjusted Net income totaled $105 million, down 13.9% from $122 million recorded in the comparable period of 2022.



AVANGRID successfully completed the installation of two turbines at its Vineyard Wind 1 offshore wind farm.

Segmental Details

Networks’ adjusted net income amounted to $92 million, up 3.4% from $89 million reported in the year-ago quarter.



Renewables’ net income totaled $55 million, up 22.2% from $45 million recorded in the prior-year quarter. The increase was primarily due to improved production and production tax credits.



Corporate and Others’ net loss was $42 million compared with a loss of $13 million in the year-ago period.

Guidance

AVANGRID continued its projection for 2023 adjusted net income and earnings per share in the range of $850-$910 million and $2.20-$2.35, respectively, including 386.7 million average shares outstanding. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $2.14 per share, lower than the company’s guided range.

Zacks Rank

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.