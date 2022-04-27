AVANGRID's (AGR) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates

AVANGRID, Inc. AGR reported first-quarter 2022 earnings of $1.16 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.07 by 8.4%. Earnings per share (EPS) were up 1.8% from the prior-year figure of $1.14.



GAAP earnings for the first quarter were $1.15 per share, up 22.2% from the prior-year quarter’s figure of $1.08.

Total Revenues

Total operating revenues for the first quarter were $2,133 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,042 million by 4.5%. Revenues also increased by 8.5% from $1,966 million in the comparable period of 2021.

Avangrid, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Avangrid, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Avangrid, Inc. Quote

Highlights of the Release

Total operating expenses for the first quarter summed at $1,831 million, up 17.4% from the year-ago quarter’s $1,560 million, due to the higher purchased power cost and an increase in operating expenses.



Operating income was $302 million, down 25.6% from $406 million in the first quarter of 2021.



In January 2022, AVANGRID Renewables completed the restructuring partnership agreement for New England offshore wind lease areas, which generated an after-tax gain of nearly $181 million.

Guidance

AVANGRID affirmed the 2022 adjusted net income and EPS guidance in the range of $850-$920 million and in the band of $2.20-$2.38, respectively, taking into consideration 387 million average shares outstanding. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings of $2.15 per share is lower than $2.29, the midpoint of the guided range.

Zacks Rank

AVANGRID currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

