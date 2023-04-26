AVANGRID's (AGR) Q1 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Beat

AVANGRID, Inc. AGR reported first-quarter 2023 earnings of 64 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 76 cents by 15.8%. The bottom line also declined 44.8% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $1.16 per share.



GAAP earnings were 63 cents per share, down 45.2% from $1.15 per share recorded in the prior-year period.

Total Revenues

Total operating revenues were $2,466 million, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,260 million by 9.1%. The top line also increased 15.6% from $2,133 million reported in the comparable period of 2022.

Highlights of the Release

Total operating expenses were $2,201 million, up 20.2% from the year-ago quarter’s recorded figure of $1,831 million. This increase was due to higher purchase power costs and a surge in operations and maintenance expenses.



Operating income was $265 million, down 12.3% from $302 million reported in the prior-year quarter.



Net income totaled $215 million, down 49.6% from $427 million recorded in the comparable period of 2022.



The merger agreement with PNM Resources has been further extended to Jul 20, 2023.

Segmental Details

Networks’ adjusted net income was $195 million, down 23.2% from $254 million reported in the year-ago quarter.



Renewables’ net income was $51 million, down 75.8% from $211 million recorded in the prior-year quarter.



Corporate and Others’ net income was $1 million against a loss of $15 million in the year-ago period.

Guidance

AVANGRID reaffirmed the 2023 adjusted net income and EPS guided range at $850-$910 million and $2.20-$2.35, respectively, taking into consideration 386.7 million average shares outstanding. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $2.24 per share, which is lower than the mid-point of the company’s guided range.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.