Avangrid Rises In Pre-market On Acquisition Proposal

(RTTNews) - Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (AGR) are climbing more than 10 percent in pre-market on Thursday at $35.50, after the sustainable energy company said it received a non-binding acquisition proposal for $34.25 per share to be paid in cash, from Spanish energy utility company Iberdrola, S.A. (IBDSF.PK)

The acquisition by Iberdrola, which already has about 81.6% stake in Avangrid, will take the company private.

Avangrid shares had closed at $32.08, up 0.98 percent on Wednesday. The stock has traded in the range of $27.46 - $41.22 in the last 1 year.

