Avangrid Rides on Investments & Expanding Renewable Portfolio

Avangrid Inc.’s AGR consistent investments are expected to aid its infrastructure and facilities further and boost its performance. The company’s expanding wind and solar generation portfolio also acts as a tailwind.



However, failure in accomplishing the projects within time and budget and stringent regulations act as headwinds.

Tailwinds for Avangrid

Avangrid invested $3 billion in 2023, with nearly 74% of the amount dedicated to its Networks segment and the rest to its Renewables segment and others. In the first half of 2024, the company invested nearly $1.9 billion, up 18.3% from the year-ago period’s figure. Avangrid plans to invest nearly $2.4 billion through the remainder of 2024 to further strengthen its operations.



The company also focuses on regulated and contracted investments, guaranteeing earnings growth. It launched a new electric vehicle portal and self-service payment tool. These tools and technology should help increase customer satisfaction, reduce costs to customers and improve cash flow.



Avangrid plans to create a clean generation portfolio and achieve Scope 1 and Scope 2 carbon neutrality goals by 2035. Also, it aims to reduce Scope 1 greenhouse gas emissions by 35% within 2025 from the 2015 baseline.



In the first quarter of 2024, Avangrid submitted proposals in the tri-state off-shore wind request for proposals. AGR executed its multi-year rate plans in New York and Maine, including more than $9 billion of investment authorized for cost recovery in New York. Year to date, Avangrid has executed 578 megawatts (MW) of onshore wind and solar Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) and signed PPAs for an existing 300 MW onshore wind farm.

AGR’s Headwinds

While the company keeps investing in development opportunities, timely completion of the same and that too within budget might not always be possible, which might adversely impact its financial condition and prospects.



The company is subject to numerous federal, state and local laws and regulations, and changes in the existing or new laws or regulations. The cost of compliance with the regulations could increase the cost of operations, while the utility might lose out on capital opportunities to meet the same. Also, new tariffs on imported goods may increase the capital expense and negatively impact the expected returns.

Focus on Renewable Energy

The U.S. power industry is increasingly using cleaner energy sources to generate electricity. Most companies are supporting the development of new technologies and working to replace fossil fuels with renewable energy sources. In the upcoming years, they promise to offer only sustainable energy and meet the zero-emission goal.



To reap the benefits of the expanding renewable energy market, certain companies from the same industry, such as Xcel Energy Inc. XEL, PPL Corporation PPL and Dominion Energy D, are also making investments to support the shift toward clean energy.



Xcel Energy aims to spend $39 billion during 2024-2028. These investments are aimed at strengthening and expanding XEL’s transmission, distribution, electric generation and renewable projects.



The company is reducing coal usage and targets lowering emissions by at least 80% by 2030 and achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.



PPL aims to make investments to strengthen its grid, electricity and gas distribution, electricity transmission and expand renewable generation capacity. It expects a regulated capital investment of $14.3 billion during 2024-2027.



PPL plans to achieve its carbon emissions target of 70% by 2035 and 80% by 2040, from its 2010 levels. It will do so by introducing new carbon capture technology and adding more renewable sources to the generation portfolio.



Dominion Energy has a well-chalked-out long-term capital expenditure plan to strengthen and expand its infrastructure. To further strengthen its operations, it plans to invest $9.8 billion in 2024 and $43 billion in the 2025-2029 period.



The company aims to attain net-zero carbon and methane emissions from its electric generation and natural gas infrastructure by 2050. D aims to cut emissions by 70-80% within 2035 from the 2005 level. By 2035, the company also intends to make zero and low-emitting resources accountable for 99% of its electric generation.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.