Avangrid to Release Q3 Earnings: Here's What You Need to Know

Avangrid, Inc. AGR is scheduled to release third-quarter 2024 results on Oct. 22, after market close. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 81.5% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors to Consider

Avangrid’s third-quarter earnings are likely to benefit from a new data analytics method at New York State Electric & Gas and Rochester Gas and Electric. This program ought to have improved the company's service reliability and allowed it to remove more dangerous trees at a lower cost than it had ever done before.



In July 2024, Avangrid started generating electricity from the True North solar plant in Falls County, TX. The 20 megawatts (MW) now in commission are anticipated to have had a favorable effect in the to-be-reported quarter.



At the end of the second quarter of 2024, the company had commissioned 10 Vineyard Wind 1 turbines in its offshore wind farm, which is producing 136 MW. The 10 turbines in operation are likely to have boosted the third-quarter earnings.



However, hurricanes caused Avangrid’s electric customers in New York, Connecticut and Maine to lose power, which might have negatively impacted the quarterly results.

Q3 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 33 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 22.2%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pinned at $2.01 billion, implying a year-over-year improvement of 1.7%.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Avangrid this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below.



Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Avangrid, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Avangrid, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Avangrid, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank: Currently, Avangrid carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few promising players from the same industry that have the right combination of elements to come up with an earnings beat this reporting cycle.



IDACORP IDA is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports third-quarter results on Oct. 31. It has an Earnings ESP of +4.03% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has moved up 3.8% in the past 90 days. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 10.4% in the past four quarters.



Eversource Energy ES is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports third-quarter results on Nov. 5. It has an Earnings ESP of +3.95% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has moved up 1.1% in the past 90 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $3.01 billion, which implies a year-over-year increase of 7.8%.



Evergy EVRG is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports third-quarter results on Nov. 7. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.03% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



EVRG’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 5.85%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $1.67 billion, which implies a year-over-year increase of 0.3%.





