Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.44

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) will pay a dividend of $0.44 on the 3rd of October. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 3.9%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Avangrid's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. The last dividend made up quite a large portion of free cash flows, and this was made worse by the lack of free cash flows. We think that this practice can make the dividend quite risky in the future.

EPS is set to grow by 13.0% over the next year. If recent patterns in the dividend continues, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 78% which is a bit high but can definitely be sustainable.

NYSE:AGR Historic Dividend July 24th 2022

Avangrid Is Still Building Its Track Record

Avangrid's dividend has been pretty stable for a little while now, but we will continue to be cautious until it has been demonstrated for a few more years. The annual payment during the last 6 years was $1.73 in 2016, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $1.76. Dividend payments have been growing, but very slowly over the period. Avangrid hasn't been paying a dividend for very long, so we wouldn't get to excited about its record of growth just yet.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Let's not jump to conclusions as things might not be as good as they appear on the surface. Avangrid hasn't seen much change in its earnings per share over the last five years.

Avangrid's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. The track record isn't great, and the payments are a bit high to be considered sustainable. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Avangrid that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

