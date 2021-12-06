Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.44

Avangrid, Inc.'s (NYSE:AGR) investors are due to receive a payment of US$0.44 per share on 3rd of January. This means that the annual payment will be 3.5% of the current stock price, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Avangrid Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. Before making this announcement, Avangrid was paying out a fairly large proportion of earnings, and it wasn't generating positive free cash flows either. This is a pretty unsustainable practice, and could be risky if continued for the long term.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 6.3%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could reach 110%, which could put the dividend under pressure if earnings don't start to improve.

Avangrid Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

NYSE:AGR Historic Dividend December 6th 2021

It is great to see that Avangrid has been paying a stable dividend for a number of years now, however we want to be a bit cautious about whether this will remain true through a full economic cycle. Since 2015, the dividend has gone from US$1.73 to US$1.76. Dividend payments have grown at less than 1% a year over this period. We like that the dividend hasn't been shrinking. However we're conscious that the company hasn't got an overly long track record of dividend payments yet, which makes us wary of relying on its dividend income.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Unfortunately, Avangrid's earnings per share has been essentially flat over the past five years, which means the dividend may not be increased each year. There are exceptions, but limited earnings growth and a high payout ratio can signal that a company has reached maturity. When the rate of return on reinvestment opportunities falls below a certain minimum level, companies often elect to pay a larger dividend instead. This is why many mature companies often have larger dividend yields.

We'd also point out that Avangrid has issued stock equal to 25% of shares outstanding. Regularly doing this can be detrimental - it's hard to grow dividends per share when new shares are regularly being created.

Avangrid's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The payments are bit high to be considered sustainable, and the track record isn't the best. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for Avangrid that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

