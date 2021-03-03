Avangrid, Inc. (AGR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 04, 2021

Avangrid, Inc. (AGR) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.44 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AGR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that AGR has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of AGR was $45.96, representing a -18.22% decrease from the 52 week high of $56.20 and a 29.03% increase over the 52 week low of $35.62.

AGR is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Southern Company (SO). AGR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.88. Zacks Investment Research reports AGR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 10.54%, compared to an industry average of 3.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AGR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AGR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AGR as a top-10 holding:

First Trust VL Dividend (FVD)

First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (FXU).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FVD with an increase of 11.58% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of AGR at 10000%.

