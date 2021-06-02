Avangrid, Inc. (AGR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 03, 2021

Avangrid, Inc. (AGR) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 03, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.44 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AGR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that AGR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $52.4, the dividend yield is 3.36%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AGR was $52.4, representing a -6.76% decrease from the 52 week high of $56.20 and a 28.91% increase over the 52 week low of $40.65.

AGR is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Dominion Energy, Inc. (D). AGR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.18. Zacks Investment Research reports AGR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 15.15%, compared to an industry average of 6.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AGR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AGR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AGR as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (FXU)

ETF Series Solutions Blue Horizon BNE ETF (BNE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FXU with an increase of 7.17% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of AGR at 4.31%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.