Avangrid, Inc. (AGR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 10, 2021

Avangrid, Inc. (AGR) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.44 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 03, 2022. Shareholders who purchased AGR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 14th quarter that AGR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $50.97, the dividend yield is 3.45%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AGR was $50.97, representing a -8.28% decrease from the 52 week high of $55.57 and a 15.79% increase over the 52 week low of $44.02.

AGR is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Dominion Energy, Inc. (D). AGR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.19. Zacks Investment Research reports AGR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 5.69%, compared to an industry average of 2.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the agr Dividend History page.

