Avangrid, Inc. (AGR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 31, 2020

Avangrid, Inc. (AGR) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 31, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.44 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AGR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that AGR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $48.81, the dividend yield is 3.61%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AGR was $48.81, representing a -14.73% decrease from the 52 week high of $57.24 and a 37.03% increase over the 52 week low of $35.62.

AGR is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Dominion Energy, Inc. (D). AGR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.26. Zacks Investment Research reports AGR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as .2%, compared to an industry average of -.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AGR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AGR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AGR as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (FXU)

Direxion Flight to Safety Strategy ETF (FLYT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FXU with an increase of 8.34% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of AGR at 4.68%.

