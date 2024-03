(RTTNews) - Avangrid, Inc. (AGR), a sustainable energy company, Thursday said it received a non-binding proposal from Spanish energy utility company Iberdrola, S.A. (IBDSF.PK) on March 6 to acquire the company for $34.25 per share to be paid in cash.

The acquisition by Iberdrola, which already has about 81.6% stake in Avangrid, will take the company private.

