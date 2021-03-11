Avangrid Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for AGR

In trading on Thursday, shares of Avangrid Inc (Symbol: AGR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $47.39, changing hands as low as $47.09 per share. Avangrid Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AGR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AGR's low point in its 52 week range is $35.62 per share, with $56.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.11.

