Avangrid (AGR) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Avangrid Inc (Symbol: AGR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $50.16, changing hands as low as $49.90 per share. Avangrid Inc shares are currently trading down about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AGR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AGR's low point in its 52 week range is $45.81 per share, with $53.47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.53.

