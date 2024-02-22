AVANGRID (AGR) Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Sales Rise Y/Y

AVANGRID, Inc. AGR reported fourth-quarter 2023 earnings of 97 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 94 cents by 3.2%. The bottom line also increased 149% from the year-ago quarter’s 39 cents.



Full-year 2023 earnings were $2.09 per share, down 10.3% from the previous year’s level of $2.33.

Total Revenues

Operating revenues amounted to $2.28 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.42 billion by 5.7%. The top line increased 5.6% from $2.16 billion reported in the comparable period of 2022.



Full-year 2023 revenues totaled $8.31 billion, up 4.9% from the previous year’s $7.92 billion.

Highlights of the Release

Operating expenses totaled $1.83 billion, down 5.7% from the year-ago quarter’s recorded number of $1.94 billion. This was due to a 20.9% decrease in purchased power, natural gas and fuel used.



Operating income amounted to $450 million, up 107% from $217 million reported in the prior-year period.



Adjusted Net income was $374 million, up 146% from $152 million recorded in the comparable period of 2022.



The company successfully started the first turbine from nation-leading Vineyard Wind 1 offshore wind project as of 2023-end, recurrent power as of Jan 2, 2024, and closed on $1.2 billion tax equity.

Segmental Details

Networks’ adjusted net income was $363 million, up 131% from $157 million reported in the year-ago quarter.



Renewables’ net loss totaled $7 million against net income of $81 million in the prior-year quarter.



Corporate and Others’ net income was $18 million against a reported loss of $86 million in the year-ago period.

Guidance

AVANGRID announced its projection for 2024 adjusted net income and earnings per share in the range of $839-$897 million and $2.17-$2.32, respectively, including 386.7 million average shares outstanding. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $2.25 per share, on par with the midpoint of the company’s guided range.

Zacks Rank

AVANGRID currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

