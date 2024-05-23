Avangrid (AGR) Down 3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Avangrid (AGR). Shares have lost about 3% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Avangrid due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

AVANGRID Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, Sales Decline Y/Y



AVANGRID, Inc. reported first-quarter 2024 earnings of 88 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 71 cents by 23.9%. The bottom line also increased 37.5% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 64 cents.

Total Revenues

Operating revenues amounted to $2.42 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.57 billion by 6.01%. The top line also decreased 2% from $2.47 billion reported in the comparable period of 2023.

Highlights of the Release

Operating expenses totaled $2.01 billion, down 8.6% from the year-ago quarter’s recorded number of $2.2 billion. This was due to a 25.9% decrease in purchased power, natural gas and fuel used.



Operating income amounted to $407 million, up 53.6% from $265 million reported in the prior-year period.



Adjusted net income was $341 million, up 37.5% from $248 million recorded in the comparable period of 2023.



During the first quarter, the company powered up the first-in-the-nation Vineyard Wind 1 project. AGR submitted multiple proposals offering shovel-ready New England Wind offshore projects into the tri-state solicitation. The company has also executed 251 megawatt (MW) onshore wind power purchase agreements (PPA) year to date and signed PPA for an existing 300 MW wind farm.

Segmental Details

Networks’ adjusted net income was $268 million, up 37.4% from $195 million reported in the year-ago quarter.



Renewables’ net income was $95 million, up 93.9% from $49 million reported in the year-ago quarter.



Corporate and Others’ net loss was $11 million against a reported income of $1 million in the year-ago period.

Guidance

AVANGRID reaffirmed its projection for 2024 adjusted net income and earnings per share in the range of $839-$897 million and $2.17-$2.32, respectively, assuming 386.7 million average shares outstanding. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $2.23 per share, lower than the midpoint of the company’s guided range.





How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates review have trended downward during the past month.

The consensus estimate has shifted -9.33% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, Avangrid has a subpar Growth Score of D, however its Momentum Score is doing a lot better with an A. However, the stock was allocated a grade of C on the value side, putting it in the middle 20% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of C. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of this revision indicates a downward shift. Notably, Avangrid has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

