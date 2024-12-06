Avance Gas to Wind Up and Return Capital

Avance Gas Holding (AVACF) has released an update.

Avance Gas Holding Ltd plans to wind up and return remaining capital to shareholders, with a special general meeting set for February 2025 to approve a capital reduction. The company aims for a tax-efficient capital repayment coinciding with its fourth-quarter 2024 reporting. Liquidation discussions are underway, with the process expected to start in the second quarter of 2025.

