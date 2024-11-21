News & Insights

Stocks
AVACF

Avance Gas Strengthens Position with Strategic Fleet Sale

November 21, 2024 — 02:02 am EST

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Avance Gas Holding (AVACF) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Avance Gas Holding Ltd. has announced the delivery of its third VLGC vessel, Sirocco, to BW LPG, receiving 1.35 million shares as part of the transaction, and net cash proceeds of $20 million. With this delivery, Avance Gas now holds a 3.3% ownership in BW LPG, with nine more vessels slated for delivery by the end of the year. This strategic move is part of Avance Gas’s broader fleet sale plan, enhancing its financial position and shareholder value.

For further insights into AVACF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AVACF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.