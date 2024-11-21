Avance Gas Strengthens Position with Strategic Fleet Sale

Avance Gas Holding (AVACF) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Avance Gas Holding Ltd. has announced the delivery of its third VLGC vessel, Sirocco, to BW LPG, receiving 1.35 million shares as part of the transaction, and net cash proceeds of $20 million. With this delivery, Avance Gas now holds a 3.3% ownership in BW LPG, with nine more vessels slated for delivery by the end of the year. This strategic move is part of Avance Gas’s broader fleet sale plan, enhancing its financial position and shareholder value.
For further insights into AVACF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.