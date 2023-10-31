Avance Gas Holding (AVACF) Price Target Increased by 9.25% to 10.31

The average one-year price target for Avance Gas Holding (OTC:AVACF) has been revised to 10.31 / share. This is an increase of 9.25% from the prior estimate of 9.44 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.08 to a high of 13.69 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 16.18% from the latest reported closing price of 12.30 / share.

Avance Gas Holding Declares $0.50 Dividend

On August 29, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share ($2.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 8, 2023 received the payment on September 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.50 per share.

At the current share price of $12.30 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 16.26%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in Avance Gas Holding. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVACF is 0.01%, a decrease of 10.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.54% to 397K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 162K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 151K shares, representing an increase of 6.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVACF by 35.26% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 46K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares, representing an increase of 24.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVACF by 64.77% over the last quarter.

GWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) International Small Cap ETF holds 46K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 99K shares, representing a decrease of 114.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVACF by 38.04% over the last quarter.

DISV - Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF holds 41K shares. No change in the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 34K shares. No change in the last quarter.

