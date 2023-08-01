Avance Gas Holding (AVACF) Price Target Increased by 11.29% to 10.19

The average one-year price target for Avance Gas Holding (OTC:AVACF) has been revised to 10.19 / share. This is an increase of 11.29% from the prior estimate of 9.16 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.72 to a high of 12.14 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.92% from the latest reported closing price of 8.43 / share.

Avance Gas Holding Declares $0.50 Dividend

On May 30, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share ($2.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 8, 2023 received the payment on June 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.50 per share.

At the current share price of $8.43 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 23.73%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in Avance Gas Holding. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVACF is 0.01%, an increase of 22.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 26.85% to 424K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 151K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 130K shares, representing an increase of 13.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVACF by 32.92% over the last quarter.

GWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) International Small Cap ETF holds 99K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 100K shares, representing a decrease of 0.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVACF by 2.81% over the last quarter.

DISV - Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF holds 41K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing an increase of 71.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVACF by 230.94% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 35K shares. No change in the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 34K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 182K shares, representing a decrease of 427.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVACF by 88.87% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

