Avance Gas Expands Stake in BW LPG with Fleet Sale

Avance Gas Holding (AVACF) has released an update.< style='text-decoration: underline;'>Pick the best stocks and maximize your portfolio:
- Discover top-rated stocks from highly ranked analysts with Analyst Top Stocks!
- Easily identify outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks
Avance Gas Holding has delivered the 2015-built vessel Pampero to BW LPG as part of a $1,050 million fleet sale, receiving 1.350 million shares in BW LPG and net cash proceeds of approximately $7 million. This increases Avance Gas’s ownership in BW LPG to 7.28%, with the shares under a 40-day lock-up period. Five more vessels are scheduled for delivery later in December 2024.
For further insights into AVACF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Deutsche Bank Weighs in on Robinhood Stock Amid Soaring Trading Volumes
- Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Deal May Face Risks from Trump Administration
- Ford’s (NYSE:F) Electric Vehicle Motor Production Begins
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.