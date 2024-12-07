Avance Gas Expands Stake in BW LPG with Fleet Sale

Avance Gas Holding (AVACF) has released an update.

Avance Gas Holding has delivered the 2015-built vessel Pampero to BW LPG as part of a $1,050 million fleet sale, receiving 1.350 million shares in BW LPG and net cash proceeds of approximately $7 million. This increases Avance Gas’s ownership in BW LPG to 7.28%, with the shares under a 40-day lock-up period. Five more vessels are scheduled for delivery later in December 2024.

