Avance Gas Boosts Stake in BW LPG with VLGC Delivery

November 29, 2024 — 03:03 am EST

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk

Avance Gas Holding (AVACF) has released an update.

Avance Gas Holding has delivered its fifth VLGC, Avance Levant, to BW LPG as part of a $1,050 million fleet sale. This transaction resulted in the issuance of 1.35 million BW LPG shares to Avance Gas, boosting its stake to 5.1%. The company anticipates receiving $21 million in net cash proceeds from the delivery.

