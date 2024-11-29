Avance Gas Boosts Stake in BW LPG with VLGC Delivery

Avance Gas Holding (AVACF) has released an update.
Avance Gas Holding has delivered its fifth VLGC, Avance Levant, to BW LPG as part of a $1,050 million fleet sale. This transaction resulted in the issuance of 1.35 million BW LPG shares to Avance Gas, boosting its stake to 5.1%. The company anticipates receiving $21 million in net cash proceeds from the delivery.
