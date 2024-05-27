Avalon’s Thunder Bay Site Valuation Confirms Potential

Avalon Advanced Materials (TSE:AVL) has released an update.

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. has reported that their Thunder Bay site for a proposed lithium processing facility is valued between $57 to $62 million, including existing infrastructure and land value. The site boasts significant assets, such as buildings, underground services, and a deep-water port, which underscore its readiness for development. The valuation underscores Avalon’s strategic position to establish Ontario’s first lithium hydroxide conversion facility.

