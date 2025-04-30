AVALONBAYMMUNITIES Earnings Results: $AVB Reports Quarterly Earnings

AVALONBAYMMUNITIES ($AVB) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported earnings of $2.83 per share, beating estimates of $1.34 by $1.49. The company also reported revenue of $745,880,000, missing estimates of $751,193,378 by $-5,313,378.

AVALONBAYMMUNITIES Insider Trading Activity

AVALONBAYMMUNITIES insiders have traded $AVB stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AVB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TIMOTHY J NAUGHTON has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 26,458 shares for an estimated $6,177,320.

AVALONBAYMMUNITIES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 346 institutional investors add shares of AVALONBAYMMUNITIES stock to their portfolio, and 340 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

AVALONBAYMMUNITIES Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AVB stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AVB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 02/24.

AVALONBAYMMUNITIES Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AVB recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $AVB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $231.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Adam Kramer from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $223.0 on 01/24/2025

on 01/24/2025 Linda Tsai from Jefferies set a target price of $240.0 on 01/01/2025

