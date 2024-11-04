AvalonBay sees 2025 core FFO $10.99-$11.09, consensus $11.02

16:20 EST AvalonBay (AVB) sees 2025 core FFO $10.99-$11.09, consensus $11.02
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on AVB:
- AvalonBay reports Q3 core FFO $2.74, consensus $2.71
- AVB Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
- AvalonBay price target raised to $234 from $214 at RBC Capital
- AvalonBay price target lowered to $214 from $234 at RBC Capital
- AvalonBay price target raised to $229 from $225 at Evercore ISI
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.