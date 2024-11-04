AvalonBay reports Q3 core FFO $2.74, consensus $2.71

Same Store Residential revenue increased $20,205,000, or 3.1%, to $671,508,000.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on AVB:
- AVB Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
- AvalonBay price target raised to $234 from $214 at RBC Capital
- AvalonBay price target lowered to $214 from $234 at RBC Capital
- AvalonBay price target raised to $229 from $225 at Evercore ISI
- AvalonBay price target raised to $244 from $229 at Scotiabank
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.