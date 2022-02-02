Markets
AvalonBay Q1 And FY Outlook Comes Above Street Projection

(RTTNews) - Real estate firm AvalonBay Community, Inc (AVB) expects better year-over-year earnings in the upcoming year, according to the company forecast. The company outlook for the first quarter and full-year also managed to smash the Street projection.

For the first quarter, the company expects the earnings to be in the range of $1.73 to $1.85 per share. On an adjusted basis, the earnings from operations are expected to be $2.14 to $2.26 per share. On average 5 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the earnings to be $0.96 per share.

AvalonBay projection for earnings for the full year was in the range of $6.56 to $7.06 per share. After adjusted the earnings are expected to be between $9.30 and $9.80 per share. Analysts' projection for earnings came in at $3.92per share.

