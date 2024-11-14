News & Insights

AvalonBay price target lowered to $241 from $244 at Scotiabank

November 14, 2024 — 10:27 am EST

Scotiabank analyst Nicholas Yulico lowered the firm’s price target on AvalonBay (AVB) to $241 from $244 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares. Rental demand remains robust, which should persist into 2025 due to affordability issues for homeownership and a prospect for stable-to-improving employment growth, the analyst tells investors. Elevated supply pressures across various Top 25 markets, however, should temper rent growth for at least another year, the firm adds.

Read More on AVB:

