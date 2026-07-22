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AvalonBay Communities Reveals Fall In Q2 Income

July 22, 2026 — 04:34 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - AvalonBay Communities (AVB) reported a profit for second quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $156.893 million, or $1.11 per share. This compares with $269.855 million, or $1.88 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.3% to $777.768 million from $760.195 million last year.

AvalonBay Communities earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $156.893 Mln. vs. $269.855 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.11 vs. $1.88 last year. -Revenue: $777.768 Mln vs. $760.195 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 1.28

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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