AvalonBay Communities Reveals Advance In Q3 Income

(RTTNews) - AvalonBay Communities (AVB) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $381.30 million, or $2.68 per share. This compares with $372.51 million, or $2.61 per share, last year.

AvalonBay Communities earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $381.30 Mln. vs. $372.51 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.68 vs. $2.61 last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.18 - $1.28 Full year EPS guidance: $7.35 - $7.55

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.