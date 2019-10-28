AvalonBay Communities Q3 adjusted earnings of $2.34 per share

(RTTNews) - AvalonBay Communities (AVB) revealed a profit for its third quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $279.68 million, or $2.00 per share. This compares with $192.49 million, or $1.39 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, AvalonBay Communities reported adjusted earnings of $326.90 million or $2.34 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.7% to $463.48 million from $451.30 million last year.

AvalonBay Communities earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $326.90 Mln. vs. $315.19 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.34 vs. $2.28 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $463.48 Mln vs. $451.30 Mln last year.

