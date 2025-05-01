AvalonBay Communities Q1 25 Earnings Conference Call At 1:00 PM ET

(RTTNews) - AvalonBay Communities (AVB) will host a conference call at 1:00 PM ET on May 1, 2025, to discuss Q1 25 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://investors.avalonbay.com/news-events/ir-calendar

To listen to the call, dial (877) 407-9716 (US) or (201) 493-6779 (International).

For a replay call, dial (844) 512-2921 (US) or (412) 317-6671 (International), Passcode: 13750083.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.