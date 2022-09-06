AvalonBay Communities, Inc.'s (NYSE:AVB) Dismal Stock Performance Reflects Weak Fundamentals

With its stock down 1.5% over the past week, it is easy to disregard AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB). We decided to study the company's financials to determine if the downtrend will continue as the long-term performance of a company usually dictates market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on AvalonBay Communities' ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for AvalonBay Communities is:

7.5% = US$815m ÷ US$11b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.07.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

AvalonBay Communities' Earnings Growth And 7.5% ROE

On the face of it, AvalonBay Communities' ROE is not much to talk about. However, its ROE is similar to the industry average of 6.6%, so we won't completely dismiss the company. Having said that, AvalonBay Communities' net income growth over the past five years is more or less flat. Remember, the company's ROE is not particularly great to begin with. Hence, this provides some context to the flat earnings growth seen by the company.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that AvalonBay Communities' reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 11% in the same period, which is not something we like to see.

NYSE:AVB Past Earnings Growth September 6th 2022

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is AVB fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is AvalonBay Communities Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

AvalonBay Communities seems to be paying out most of its income as dividends judging by its three-year median payout ratio of 73%, meaning that the company retains only 27% of its profits. However, this is typical for REITs as they are often required by law to distribute most of their earnings. So this probably explains the absence of growth in earnings.

Moreover, AvalonBay Communities has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 60%. Accordingly, forecasts suggest that AvalonBay Communities' future ROE will be 7.3% which is again, similar to the current ROE.

Summary

Overall, we would be extremely cautious before making any decision on AvalonBay Communities. As a result of its low ROE and lack of much reinvestment into the business, the company has seen a disappointing earnings growth rate. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings are expected to accelerate. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.