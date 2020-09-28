AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (AVB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2020

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (AVB) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1.59 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AVB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that AVB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $148.04, the dividend yield is 4.3%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AVB was $148.04, representing a -35.47% decrease from the 52 week high of $229.40 and a 25.28% increase over the 52 week low of $118.17.

AVB is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). AVB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.6. Zacks Investment Research reports AVB's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -3.43%, compared to an industry average of -7.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AVB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AVB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AVB as a top-10 holding:

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (REZ)

NuShares ETF Trust (NURE)

iShares Trust (ICF)

FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund (GQRE)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (EWRE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is NURE with an increase of 6.42% over the last 100 days. REZ has the highest percent weighting of AVB at 6.69%.

