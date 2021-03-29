AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (AVB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 30, 2021

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (AVB) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.59 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AVB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that AVB has paid the same dividend.
The previous trading day's last sale of AVB was $189.12, representing a -3.24% decrease from the 52 week high of $195.46 and a 45.17% increase over the 52 week low of $130.27.
AVB is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). AVB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.89. Zacks Investment Research reports AVB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -10.29%, compared to an industry average of -2%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AVB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.
Interested in gaining exposure to AVB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have AVB as a top-10 holding:
- iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (REZ)
- NuShares ETF Trust (NURE)
- iShares Trust (ICF)
- FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund (GQRE)
- Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE).
The top-performing ETF of this group is NURE with an increase of 33.77% over the last 100 days. REZ has the highest percent weighting of AVB at 6.66%.
