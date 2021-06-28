AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (AVB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 29, 2021

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (AVB) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.59 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AVB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that AVB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $213.94, the dividend yield is 2.97%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AVB was $213.94, representing a -1.25% decrease from the 52 week high of $216.64 and a 62.84% increase over the 52 week low of $131.38.

AVB is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). AVB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.72. Zacks Investment Research reports AVB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -10.3%, compared to an industry average of -2.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AVB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AVB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AVB as a top-10 holding:

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (AVB)

NuShares ETF Trust (AVB)

iShares Trust (AVB)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (AVB)

FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund (AVB).

The top-performing ETF of this group is NURE with an increase of 26.66% over the last 100 days. REZ has the highest percent weighting of AVB at 6.59%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.