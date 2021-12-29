AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (AVB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2021

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (AVB) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.59 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 18, 2022. Shareholders who purchased AVB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that AVB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $250.41, the dividend yield is 2.54%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AVB was $250.41, representing a -0.4% decrease from the 52 week high of $251.42 and a 61.72% increase over the 52 week low of $154.84.

AVB is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). AVB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.23. Zacks Investment Research reports AVB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -5.36%, compared to an industry average of 2.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the avb Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AVB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AVB as a top-10 holding:

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (REZ)

SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (SPRE)

FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund (GQRE)

SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF (RWR)

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (FRI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SPRE with an increase of 12.93% over the last 100 days. REZ has the highest percent weighting of AVB at 6.54%.

