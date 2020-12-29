AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (AVB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2020

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (AVB) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1.59 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AVB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that AVB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $160.33, the dividend yield is 3.97%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AVB was $160.33, representing a -30.11% decrease from the 52 week high of $229.40 and a 35.68% increase over the 52 week low of $118.17.

AVB is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). AVB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.65. Zacks Investment Research reports AVB's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -5.67%, compared to an industry average of -6.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AVB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AVB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AVB as a top-10 holding:

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (REZ)

NuShares ETF Trust (NURE)

iShares Trust (ICF)

FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund (GQRE)

SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF (RWR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is NURE with an increase of 16.78% over the last 100 days. REZ has the highest percent weighting of AVB at 6.33%.

