AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (AVB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (AVB) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $1.52 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AVB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that AVB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $208.32, the dividend yield is 2.92%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AVB was $208.32, representing a -6.53% decrease from the 52 week high of $222.87 and a 23.75% increase over the 52 week low of $168.34.

AVB is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). AVB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.23. Zacks Investment Research reports AVB's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 3.29%, compared to an industry average of -1.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AVB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AVB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AVB as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (REZ)

NuShares ETF Trust (NURE)

iShares Trust (ICF)

SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF (RWR)

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH).

The top-performing ETF of this group is NURE with an increase of 4.65% over the last 100 days. REZ has the highest percent weighting of AVB at 7.49%.

