AvalonBay Communities Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for AVB

In trading on Tuesday, shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (Symbol: AVB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $211.71, changing hands as high as $216.57 per share. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AVB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AVB's low point in its 52 week range is $191.42 per share, with $229.09 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $214.88. The AVB DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

