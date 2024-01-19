AvalonBay Communities (AVB) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (Symbol: AVB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $179.48, changing hands as high as $180.91 per share. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AVB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, AVB's low point in its 52 week range is $153.07 per share, with $198.655 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $180.34. The AVB DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
