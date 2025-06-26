Avalon GloboCare, Qi To Co-develop VOC Nanosensor-based Cannabis Breathalyzer

(RTTNews) - Avalon GloboCare (ALBT) has entered into an agreement with Qi Diagnostics to co-develop a volatile organic compound nanosensor-based point-of-care cannabis breathalyzer. Avalon, Q&A Distribution, a subsidiary of Avalon, and Qi will jointly design, validate, and develop a prototype for the cannabis breathalyzer device, which is aimed at supporting real-time detection of potential cannabis-impaired driving.

David Jin, President and CEO of Avalon GloboCare, said: "By combining Avalon's regulatory expertise with Qi Diagnostics' VOC nanosensor technology, we aim to provide a real-time, non-invasive cannabis detection solution that can support law enforcement and workplace safety."

Shares of Avalon are up 20% in pre-market trade on Thursday.

