BioTech
ALBT

Avalon GloboCare, Qi To Co-develop VOC Nanosensor-based Cannabis Breathalyzer

June 26, 2025 — 08:52 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Avalon GloboCare (ALBT) has entered into an agreement with Qi Diagnostics to co-develop a volatile organic compound nanosensor-based point-of-care cannabis breathalyzer. Avalon, Q&A Distribution, a subsidiary of Avalon, and Qi will jointly design, validate, and develop a prototype for the cannabis breathalyzer device, which is aimed at supporting real-time detection of potential cannabis-impaired driving.

David Jin, President and CEO of Avalon GloboCare, said: "By combining Avalon's regulatory expertise with Qi Diagnostics' VOC nanosensor technology, we aim to provide a real-time, non-invasive cannabis detection solution that can support law enforcement and workplace safety."

Shares of Avalon are up 20% in pre-market trade on Thursday.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ALBT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.