Avalon GloboCare Corp. Secures Patent for Proprietary CAR-T and CAR-NK Cell Technology in Hong Kong

Avalon GloboCare secures a patent in Hong Kong for CAR-T and CAR-NK cell technology, enhancing its global intellectual property portfolio.

Quiver AI Summary

Avalon GloboCare Corp. announced that it has been granted a new patent in Hong Kong for its CAR-T and CAR-Natural Killer (NK) cell technology, marking a significant step in its intellectual property strategy. The patent, effective from February 21, 2020, provides 20 years of protection for these innovations, which improve the production and efficacy of CAR-based cell therapies. Co-developed with Arbele Limited, this technology aims to enhance immune responses at tumor sites and mitigate challenges in treating hematologic malignancies. Avalon’s CEO, Dr. David Jin, emphasized that this patent bolsters the company's competitive position in the immunotherapy field. Additionally, the press release touches on Avalon’s proposed merger with YOOV Group and the importance of reading the upcoming proxy statement/prospectus related to that merger.

Potential Positives

Avalon GloboCare secured a new standard patent for its CAR-T and CAR-NK cell technology in Hong Kong, enhancing its global intellectual property portfolio.

The 20-year patent protection, effective through 2040, will provide a competitive advantage in the expanding field of cell-based immunotherapy.

This patent complements existing protections in the U.S. and other jurisdictions, solidifying Avalon's strategic positioning in the biotechnology sector.

Potential Negatives

The mention of a proposed merger with YOOV Group Holding Limited may raise concerns among investors about the company's stability and prospects, particularly if the merger faces regulatory or shareholder approval challenges.

The reliance on a patent issued in Hong Kong, while a positive step, may suggest limited market reach compared to larger pharmaceutical markets, potentially hindering broader commercialization efforts.

The extensive disclaimers regarding forward-looking statements highlight the inherent risks and uncertainties in the company's future performance, which may deter potential investors seeking stability.

FAQ

What is the significance of Avalon's new patent in Hong Kong?

Avalon's new patent enhances its intellectual property portfolio and offers 20 years of protection for CAR-T and CAR-NK cell technology in Hong Kong.

How does Avalon's CAR-T technology improve cancer treatment?

The CAR-T technology is designed to enhance the efficacy of cell therapies, targeting tumor cells while reducing risk of tumor escape through antigen loss.

Who are Avalon's strategic partners related to this patent?

Arbele Limited is Avalon's strategic partner responsible for co-developing and co-owning the CAR-T and CAR-NK cell technology outlined in the patent.

What products does Avalon currently market?

Avalon markets the KetoAir™ breathalyzer device, a registered Class I medical device designed for precision diagnostic applications.

How can investors learn more about Avalon's proposed merger?

Investors can find information regarding the proposed merger in the SEC filings, including the proxy statement/prospectus available on Avalon's investor relations page.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



FREEHOLD, N.J., July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Avalon GloboCare Corp. (“Avalon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ALBT)



, a developer of precision diagnostic consumer products, today announced the issuance of a new standard patent by the Hong Kong Intellectual Property Department (HKIPD) for its proprietary CAR-T and CAR-Natural Killer (NK) cell technology.





Granted based on a Chinese patent (ZL202080015205.0) and issued as Patent No. HK40074322, the Certificate of Invention represents a significant milestone in Avalon’s global intellectual property strategy. The 20-year patent term, effective February 21, 2020, provides long-term protection for the Company’s proprietary CAR-T and CAR-Natural Killer (NK) cell technology innovations in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.





Co-developed and co-owned with Avalon’s strategic partner Arbele Limited, based in Hong Kong, this patent advances Avalon’s positioning in chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-based cell therapies. It complements the Company’s existing patent protections in the United States and other jurisdictions under the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT).





The patented technology is designed to enhance the manufacturing, expansion, survival, and therapeutic efficacy of CAR-T and CAR-NK cells including:







Bispecific Anti-CD19xCD22 CAR Design: Targets both CD19 and CD22 antigens expected to reduce the risk of tumor escape via antigen loss, a common challenge in hematologic malignancies.







Bispecific Anti-CD19xCD22 CAR Design: Targets both CD19 and CD22 antigens expected to reduce the risk of tumor escape via antigen loss, a common challenge in hematologic malignancies.



Localized Cytokine Induction: Intended to activate immune responses specifically at tumor sites, expected to improve CAR cell proliferation, cytotoxicity, and persistence while also attempting to stimulate the patient’s own immune system.











“Securing this patent in Hong Kong marks an important expansion of our global intellectual property portfolio and reinforces our competitive positioning in the rapidly advancing field of cell-based immunotherapy,” said David Jin, M.D., Ph.D., Avalon’s CEO. “With 20 years of patent protection for our CAR-T and CAR-NK cell technology now secured in Hong Kong through 2040, this achievement represents a strategic step in strengthening our intellectual property portfolio.”







About Avalon GloboCare Corp.







Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ: ALBT) is a developer of precision diagnostic consumer products and the advancement of intellectual property in cellular therapy. Avalon is currently marketing the KetoAir™ breathalyzer device, which is owned and manufactured by Qi Diagnostics Limited, and plans to develop additional diagnostic uses of the breathalyzer technology. The KetoAir



TM



is registered with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as a Class I medical device. The Company also continues to focus on advancing its intellectual property portfolio through existing patent applications. In addition, Avalon owns and operates commercial real estate. For more information about Avalon, please visit



www.avalon-globocare.com



.







No Offer or Solicitation







This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, or a solicitation of any proxy, consent, authorization, vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”).







Additional Information About the Proposed Merger for Investors and Shareholders







This communication relates to the proposed merger (the “proposed Merger”) of Avalon and YOOV Group Holding Limited (“YOOV”). In connection with the proposed Merger, Avalon has filed relevant materials with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including a Registration Statement on Form S-4, as amended, that contains a preliminary prospectus and preliminary proxy statement of Avalon (the “proxy statement/prospectus”). This Registration Statement has not yet been declared effective and Avalon has filed or may file other documents regarding the proposed Merger with the SEC. This press release is not a substitute for the proxy statement/prospectus or for any other document that Avalon has filed or may file with the SEC in connection with the proposed Merger. No offering of securities shall be made, except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS AND OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC, AS WELL AS ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS TO THESE DOCUMENTS, CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY, WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE, BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION THAT STOCKHOLDERS SHOULD CONSIDER BEFORE MAKING ANY DECISION REGARDING THE PROPOSED MERGER. A definitive proxy statement/prospectus will be sent to Avalon’s stockholders. Investors and security holders will be able to obtain these documents (when available) free of charge from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. In addition, investors and stockholders should note that Avalon communicates with investors and the public using its website (https://www.avalon-globocare.com), the investor relations website (https://www.avalon-globocare.com/investors) where anyone will be able to obtain free copies of the proxy statement/prospectus and other documents filed by Avalon with the SEC, and stockholders are urged to read the proxy statement/prospectus and the other relevant materials when they become available before making any voting or investment decision with respect to the proposed Merger.







Participants in the Solicitation







Avalon, YOOV and their respective directors and executive officers and other members of management and employees and certain of their respective significant stockholders may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from Avalon and YOOV stockholders in respect of the proposed Merger. Information about Avalon’s directors and executive officers is available in Avalon’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, which was filed with the SEC on March 31, 2025. Information regarding the persons who may, under the rules of the SEC, be deemed participants in the proxy solicitation and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by security holding or otherwise, has been and will be contained in the proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant materials to be filed with the SEC regarding the proposed Merger when they become available. Investors should read the definitive proxy statement/prospectus carefully when it becomes available before making any voting or investment decisions. You may obtain free copies of these documents from the SEC and Avalon as indicated above.







Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are made based on our expectations and beliefs concerning future events impacting the Company and therefore involve several risks and uncertainties. You can identify these statements by the fact that they use words such as “will”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “expect”, “should”, “may”, and other words and terms of similar meaning or use of future dates; however, the absence of these words or similar expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact, including statements regarding the ability to enter into a definitive agreement, as well as the Company’s commercialization, distribution and sales of its products and the product’s ability to compete with other similar products. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), accessible through the SEC’s website (http://www.sec.gov), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed or furnished with the SEC. In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors, including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, and governmental and public policy changes. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. The Company disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release. The contents of any website referenced in this press release are not incorporated by reference herein.







Contact Information:







Avalon GloboCare Corp.





4400 Route 9 South, Suite 3100





Freehold, NJ 07728





PR@Avalon-GloboCare.com





Investor Relations:





Crescendo Communications, LLC





Tel: (212) 671-1020 Ext. 304





albt@crescendo-ir.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.