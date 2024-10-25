Avalon GloboCare Collaborates for Cannabis Breathalyzer Development

An update from Avalon GloboCare ( (ALBT) ) is now available.

Avalon GloboCare Corp. has announced a strategic collaboration with Qi Diagnostics Limited to co-develop a cannabis breathalyzer using VOC nanosensor technology. The collaboration aims to create a prototype capable of real-time detection to aid law enforcement and workplace safety. This initiative emphasizes Avalon’s commitment to innovative diagnostic solutions, although the final agreement hinges on negotiations within a 120-day exclusivity period.

