Avalon GloboCare Collaborates for Cannabis Breathalyzer Development

October 25, 2024 — 09:32 am EDT

An update from Avalon GloboCare ( (ALBT) ) is now available.

Avalon GloboCare Corp. has announced a strategic collaboration with Qi Diagnostics Limited to co-develop a cannabis breathalyzer using VOC nanosensor technology. The collaboration aims to create a prototype capable of real-time detection to aid law enforcement and workplace safety. This initiative emphasizes Avalon’s commitment to innovative diagnostic solutions, although the final agreement hinges on negotiations within a 120-day exclusivity period.

